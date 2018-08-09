Actualitati in gastroenterologie, editia a IV-a, 22-23 noiembrie, Ramada Plaza

Dragi colegi,

Suntem incantati sa va uram bun venit la cea de-a 4-a editie a “Actualitatilor in Gastroenterologie”, un eveniment organizat de Societatea Romana de Medicina Interna. Anul acesta, suntem onorati de participarea invitatilor nostri de la Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, experti mondiali renumiti in ingrijirea pacientilor cu cele mai complexe conditii.

Acest eveniment isi propune sa prezinte date recente privind diagnosticul si terapia principalelor afectiuni digestive cu numeroase implicatii in prognosticul si supravietuirea pacientilor.

De asemenea, ne dorim ca aceasta manifestare sa va prilejuiasca oportunitatea de a interactiona cu prezentatorii, pentru a schimba opinii privind tratamentul individualizat al pacientilor pe care ii aveti in ingrijire. Noi speram ca acest eveniment sa fie interactiv si sa va ofere informatiile cele mai relevante pentru activitatea dumneavoastra clinica din fiecare zi. – Director, Prof. Dr. Carmen Fierbinteanu-Braticevici

Dear Colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome you to the 4th edition of „Actualități în Gastroenterologie”, an event organized by the Romanian Society for Internal Medicine.

This year we are honored by the participation of our guests from the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, world renowned experts in the management of patients with the most complex pathologies. This event aims to present recent data regarding diagnosis and therapy of the main digestive disorders, with numerous implications in patient prognosis and survival.

We also want this event to provide you with the opportunity to interact with the speakers and to change opinions regarding the individualized treatment of your patients. We hope this event will be interactive and provide you with the most relevant information for your clinical everyday activity.

